I stand by what I said: Mrinal Saikia, netizens demand action

By: Ritupallab Saikia

GOLAGHAT, Dec 27: A video of speech given by BJP legislator Mrinal Saikia, allegedly asking his party worker to hit back at the protestors of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act which went viral on various social networking sites has received criticism from various quarters of society.

“If they hit one of our workers you hit ten of them. If they burn your houses you also burn their houses. We came out for the development of the people therefore we should move forward” Saikia said while addressing a meeting BJP workers in at Chabua in Dibrugarh district on Thursday. Saikia along with BJP state president Ranjeet Kumar Dass and other senior party leaders was visiting the house of Binod Hazarika, their MLA from Chabua, whose house was set on fire by miscreants on December 12.

“I stand by what I have said. In my speech I have never asked my party workers to go on vandalism and burn houses. But the fear mongering being spread by a handful of miscreants must be stopped. The miscreants should understand that if they indulge in arson they may face the same consequence. They must stop attacking our party workers as well as their party workers then there is no reason to fear of. Our ultimate aim is to restore peace and that is all,” Saikia said while talking to The Hills Times.

“As a public representative he should think before saying such things. He must have been out of his mind to talk like that. The government should take a serious note of Saikia’s such instigating speech,” said Niranjan Sonowal, president of All Assam Students Union’s Golaghat district unit while criticizing Saikia.

The Chabua unit of AASU also demanded immediate arrest of Saikia for his alleged provocative speech. On the other hand, Saikia was on Friday shown black flag and also faced anti-BJP slogans when he was visiting Amguri Brahmaputra area under his Khumtai constituency. A tussle also occurred between his supporters and the agitators.