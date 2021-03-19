I wish to serve Margherita people again: Cong candidate Das

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, March 18: With just twelve days have left for the second phase assembly election all candidates of various political parties have started campaigns in the four assembly segments of Mangaldai election district.

The former minister and congress candidate of No. 67 Mangaldai constituency(sc) Basanta Das has started door to door campaign to draw the attention of voter to regain the constituency from BJP.

For the last two days, the congress candidate has been participating in “Padayatra” in Paschim Mangaldai Block and come to contact with the voters belong to Janaramchowka, Danhi, Jaljali, Tamulipara, Rangamati, Chapai, Kabikara, and the western part of Mangaldai constituency. Interacting with the villagers Basanta Das discussed about various issues and problems of the locality and gave assurance to fulfill all those with his return in the constituency this time. He said that while he was in the power he had done lots of developmental works in the constituency and no one can deny it and wish to serve my people again by the blessings of my people. Significantly, from Mangaldai constituency Basanta Das was elected for two separate terms and took the charge of cabinet minister in the TarunGogoi’s regime.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate Gurujyoti Das has also intensified campaigning in the constituency by taking part in several poll rallies with his large number of supporters. To attract the minority voters he rushed to the minority dominated villages under Pub Mangaldai block and took part in meeting and seating with the voters. Interestingly in the last assembly election Gurujyoti Das managed to win by a margin of hardly twelve thousand votes.