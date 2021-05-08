IAF airlifts oxygen plant equipments to Nagaland

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, May 7: The Indian Air Force (IAF) airlifted the remaining consignment of compressors and equipment for three oxygen plants in Nagaland from Ahmedabad via Allahabad. The three plants are to be built in Dimapur, Kohima and Mokokchung.

The major consignment for the oxygen plants was airlifted by Chandigarh based IL 76 aircraft from Delhi last week.

The leftover consignment weighing approx three tons was handed over to Chumukedima extra assistant commissioner Seyie Solo on Thursday afternoon.

The AN-32 medium lift transport aircraft of the IAF of Russian origin was tasked to carry out the mission which belongs to 49 Squadron based at Jorhat.

The AF completed its 13 special airlift missions in aid of the state carrying about 96 tons of critical Covid-related equipment since the beginning of the pandemic last year.

The IAF in the past also provided air support in aid of the civil administration during disaster management when the state was affected by landslides and forest fire.