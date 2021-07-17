ICAR celebrates 93rd foundation day 

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 16: The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), an autonomous organisation under the Department of Agricultural Research and Education (DARE), ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, government of India, was established on July 16, 1929, as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860. The Council is the apex body for coordinating, guiding, and managing research and education in agriculture including horticulture, fisheries, and animal sciences in the entire country. With 102 ICAR institutes and 71 agricultural universities spread across the country, this is one of the largest national agricultural systems in the world.

To mark the foundation day, the council of the ICAR Research Complex for North Eastern Hill Region (NEH) organised a tree plantation drive and a Covid vaccination drive. Over 750 saplings of perennial ornamental plants of different species (Junipers, Ficus, Camellia, Calliandra, Azellia, etc.) were planted under the theme “Har Ped Par Med”. The plantation drive was led by Dr. VK Mishra, director of the institute along with the staff of the institute and children. Later, while addressing the staff, Dr. Mishra said that the best way to mark the foundation day was by taking care of nature, and hence planting of trees was organised and the vaccination drive will secure the protection of the people.

On the other hand, an awareness campaign and random sampling cum vaccination drive for Covid-19 was also conducted in collaboration with the state health department at Ri- Bhoi district.