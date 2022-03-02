ICAR Director General, Veterinarian To Receive Honorary Doctorate Degree

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, March 1: Padmashree awardee and veterinarian Dr Kushal Konwar Sharma, known for his contribution in the field of wildlife treatment and elephant conservation along with internationally renowned agri scientist, ICAR director general Dr Trilochan Mohapatra, will be conferred honorary doctorate at the 22nd convocation of Assam Agricultural University (AAU) on Thursday.

Dr Sharma is the head of the department, Surgery, at the Khanapara Veterinary College in Guwahati.

An AAU official informed that the convocation to be held at the Dr MC Das memorial auditorium of the University at Jorhat campus will be presided over by Assam Governor Professor Jagdish Mukhi, who is also the Chancellor of AAU.

State Agriculture minister Atul Bora will attend as guest of honour, and vice chancellor of Assam Women’s University Dr Ajanta Borgohain Rajkonwar will attend the convocation as special guest.

Altogether, 1369 students of the varsity, who had passed in the last two years, will be presented doctorate, post graduate and graduate degrees, the official said.

47 students who had excelled will be awarded Gold medals and cash prizes, the official added.