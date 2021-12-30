ICMR-RMRC: 3 Dibrugarh Varsity Students Found Omicron Positive

HT Correspondent

Dibrugarh, Dec 29: The three students of Dibrugarh University, who returned from Africa were tested Omicron positive after being tested with the special kit recently developed by ICMR-RMRC, Lahowal, said ICMR-RMRC sources.

The ICMR Dibrugarh, meanwhile, has sent the samples for ‘Whole Genome Sequencing’ to NEIST Jorhat as it is equipped with NGS facilities meant for Next Generation Sequencing for final testing to assure that the samples are Omicron positive.

“We carried out ‘targeted sequencing’ to reconfirm that the cases are Omicron Positive”, ICMR-RMRC sources said.

All these 3 students were roommates.

A source in Dibrugarh University said that the student who came to the university after getting a fellowship from the Indian Council for Cultural Relation of Government of India, had violated the quarantine norms and came to the International Affairs office.

“We have a separate International Hostel and around 22 international students are studying in this university,” informed the source.

Meanwhile, the student has been kept in isolation at the Jokai Covid care centre.