ICU facility at SMC&H to be expanded very soon: Cachar DC

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Sept 2: The ICU Facility at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMC&H) will be expanded very soon. This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner, Keerthi Jalli during a Press Meet at her official conference hall here on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner Jalli said the very purpose of imposing lockdown will be successful only when people turn out in large numbers for swab testing and the COVID-19 positive cases get isolated at once. Jalli revealed that many housing societies have submitted NoC for keeping asymptomatic patients in home isolation.

However, Jalli was quick to add that they should come forward for testing of their inhabitants. The district administration has started a web portal cachartesting.clappia.com for online registration for swab testing. “If 30 people register for the test, a mobile team will be sent to that locality to conduct tests,” she added. Jalli further informed that those who are interested to get the RT-PCR report within 24 hours will have to make payment for INR2200. Officials of the administration pointed out that most of the instances of COVID deaths are due to late arrival at hospitals. “People are reaching SMC&H with very poor oxygen saturation leading to fatalities,” they added.

Meanwhile, the administration is starting a fever survey in every ward. “This step has been taken to make sure that people don’t remain untreated,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner, Health, Sumit Sattawan. He informed that in spite of all the best efforts of the administration, people are not turning out to the testing centres.