Identifying positive cases only solution to rein in COVID-19: Addl. DC

HT Correspondent

SILCHAR, Aug 6: ‘In order to rein in novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, there is no other alternative to combat the disease then to identify a COVID-19 positive patient first and then putting him or her under isolation. This will have to be followed by proper examination of the patient. This is the only solution to control the contagious disease.’

This was stated by additional deputy commissioner, Cachar, Sumit Sattawan during a press conference convened by the administration at the Deputy Commissioner’s conference hall on Thursday.

Sattawan, who holds the charge of the Health department, said that after examination of about 40 people in Silchar’s Fatak Bazaar three days ago, 10 corona positive cases came out which is a matter of serious concern. He said that the government has made provisions for home isolation of persons afflicted with corona but with certain conditions. “Corona is a real disease and it is necessary to find a way out to survive with the disease. If more and more people want to get their swab tests done at the same place, the district administration will undertake such an initiative,” he quipped.

Superintendent, Silchar Medical College and Hospital, Dr Abhijit Swamy apprised the media persons how corona patients and general patients are treated at the Silchar Medical College and Hospital. He further informed that the first plasma therapy has been conducted at Silchar Medical College and Hospital on Thursday. He added that that in order to contain the corona disease, the general public should be more aware of the do’s and don’t’s pertaining to COVID-19 protocols.