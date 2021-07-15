IED blast in Khliehriat police reserve building

Proscribed HNLC claims responsibility

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, July 14: A boundary wall of the police reserve building at Khliehriat, the district headquarter of East Jaintia Hills district was destroyed following a blast triggered by miscreants suspected to be HNLC militants on Wednesday morning.

The incident took place at around 1:45 am.

Speaking to reporters, Home minister Lahkmen Rymbui said there was an IED explosion at the police reserve but no casualty was reported during the incident.

He said that the bomb squads have been deployed at the site. “The matter is being investigated to know who is behind the incident,” Rymbui added.

Asked, the Home minister said that the incident could be the handiwork of some desperate people who are not happy with the actions being taken by police to foil illegal activities in the region.

“The police are very vigilant now to curb illegal activities. Maybe there are desperate people looking at the actions of the police, they are trying to create this type of thing in the district,” he said.

Meanwhile, the banned Khasi rebel outfit – the Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) has issued a statement claiming responsibility for planting an IED blast at the police reserve.

Earlier, deputy commissioner E Kharmalki informed that whether there is involvement of any militant group that is yet to be known.

He said police have collected evidence from the place of occurrence and are conducting a vehicle checking. When asked, the deputy commissioner said that a case has been registered and investigation is underway.