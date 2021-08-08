IFFCO urged to set up a Nano Urea plant in Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 7: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday virtually flagged off the first consignment of Nano Urea, developed by Indian Farmers’ Fertiliser Cooperative Limited (IFFCO), to Assam through a video conference held here.

The IFFCO has developed Nano Urea for the first time in the world and it is going to substitute a major portion of conventional urea.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister termed this initiative of IFFCO as a ‘game changer’ in the history of modern agriculture across the globe because of its many positive benefits.

Sarma congratulated IFFCO on its innovative endeavour and expressed his hope that in the future also it continues its impressive performance to bring about a paradigm shift in the agricultural sector.

Mentioning the Prime Minister’s unique vision for welfare of the farmers, Sarma said that the Union government has spent about Rs. 55,000 crore towards subsidy for Urea alone during the 2019-20 fiscal.

Sarma hoped that introduction of Nano Urea would save a huge amount of money from the public exchequer. Transportation, handling and warehousing cost will also substantially reduce as only 1 bottle (500 ml) of Nano Urea will supply the equivalent amount of crop nutrient that 1 bag (45 kg) of conventional Urea provides, he added. The chief minister also thanked IFFCO for sharing its valuable technology with other PSUs for the benefit of the common farmers.

Sarma urged IFFCO to come forward for setting up a Nano Urea plant in the state. Pointing to the acute crisis of urea and other fertilisers in the state from time to time, he asked IFFCO to look after the issue of fertiliser shortages in the state and take initiative for streamlining the fertiliser distribution channels for smooth supply of urea and other fertilisers to the farmers of the state.

State Agriculture minister Atul Bora and IFFCO managing director Udai Shanker Awasthi also spoke on the occasion.

While IFFCO chairman Balbinder Singh Nakai delivered the welcome speech, the vote of thanks was offered by IFFCO vice chairman Dileep Sanghani.

State Industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, political secretary to chief minister Jayanta Malla Baruah, Ajit Bhattacharyya, state marketing manager, IFFCO (NE) and several other officials from IFFCO were also present during the virtual flag off ceremony.