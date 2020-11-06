IIPM launches International Journal of Agribusiness and Plantation Management

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Nov 6: Indian Institute of Plantation Management (IIPM), Bengaluru successfully organised the world-wide launch of its journal, International Journal of Agribusiness and Plantation Management on the occasion of its 28th foundation day on Friday.

The foundation day special lecture was delivered by Dr. David Bozward, Professor and Head, School of Business and Entrepreneurship, Royal Agricultural University UK. He highlighted the changing scenario in agri-food chain due to Covid-19 pandemic situation and emphasized the scope of future research in such areas as changing consumer trends, entrepreneurship, plant based foods and emerging business models.

The launch was initiated with a brief introduction on scope and aim of the journal, wherein it was stressed that by drawing on important research perspectives, case studies and roundtable discussion from contributors all over the world, IJAPM will offer a platform for addressing key issues and concerns of agribusiness and plantation management practices.

Kishore, chairman IIPM and additional secretary, department of commerce, ministry of commerce and industries, launched IJAPM through the virtual mode from New Delhi.

This historic event was attended and appreciated by participants from across the globe. An emphasis on the merit of publications of IIPM faculty members in ABDC, WoC, SCOPUS and ABS indexed journals are highlighted.