IIT-G defies lockdown, police stops construction works

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, March 26: Defying the 21-day country-wide lockdown against coronavirus, Indian Institute of Technology- Guwahati (IIT-G) continued its construction work of a faculty apartment in North Guwahati forcing the police and administration to stop the construction activities on Thursday, the day 2 of the national lockdown.

Despite the call for the national lockdown, the IIT-G authorities did not stop construction of the apartment. The IIT-G authorities justified the construction activities saying that it was on the campus and “everything was under control.”

Following receipt of information about it, a team of police and official of district administration led by circle officer of North Guwahati and officer in-charge of North Guwahati police station rushed the site and found that some work was going on.

“We got information from concerned citizens that construction work was underway on the IIT-G campus despite the lockdown. A team visited the site and found that some work was going on,” a senior police official said.

“The contractor and authorities concerned were counselled and the activities were stopped,” he said.

“The work cannot begin till the lockdown is in place,” the official said, adding that no case was registered regarding the matter.