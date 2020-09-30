Illegal appointees to be shown the door: Himanta

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Sept 29: Assam government will cancel the appointment of earlier recruited persons if they are found to be involved in adopting unfair means, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said here on Tuesday.

Sarma said that the government would look into the anomalies of earlier recruitments.

“Those who have already got the jobs resorting to unfair means will lose their jobs,” Sarma clarified.

The job scam where the question papers for recruitment of 597 sub-inspectors in the state police that got leaked on September 20 has come as an embarrassment to the BJP-led government, which promised in 2016 to make Assam a “corruption-free” state.

“I believe this is for the best as several things have come to light, and we will conduct investigations into the same. Had this been hushed up, we would not have come to know. Thus, everything will be investigated. Government servants who got jobs through unfair means will be booted out. Moreover, candidates who have cleared the exams through unscrupulous means and are about to join will also be barred,” he said.

The minister said that all the accused will be punished. “The government will fully investigate these issues and the culprits will be punished. We have made the system corruption-free. Whenever we are being informed about the negligence in the examination process we have started the investigation and punished the guilty,” Sarma added.

The minister also stated that if a candidate is selected by any unfair means and results of the posts have been declared already, their appointment will also be cancelled.

“Yes, earlier there were anomalies in the recruitment in Assam. We have reformed the system where we couldn’t punish the culprits,” he said.

Sarma said that written examination for Assam Police sub-inspector (SI) recruitment would be held in a fair manner within November 30.

“Personally as well as on behalf of the party and the government I guarantee that the exam will be held in a fair manner within November 30. Everyone will feel proud of it,” Sarma said. He claimed that the BJP-led government has reformed the recruitment system including Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) and teachers’ appointment.