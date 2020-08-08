Illegal appointment: 29 transport department employees terminated in BTC

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 8: Amidst the ongoing Governor’s Rule in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), 29 employees of Transport department in the Bodoland Territorial Council were terminated on Friday. The employees were alleged to be appointed illegally without any interview or examinations during the BPF ruled BTC administration.

Among the terminated employees, 8 are assistant enforcement inspector and 21 enforcement checker under transport department of BTC administration. Notably, the employees were appointed by BTC Transport department, vide a notification JCT/BTC/36/2020/1192(A) and JPC/BTC/36/2020/1190(A) dated March 5 last.

During a thorough investigation into the allegations by several quarters of illegal appointments in the department, it was found that the appointments did not go through proper norms and procedure.

BTC Principal Secretary, on Saturday, in a notification vide no. BTC/MISC/ACCY(BJM)/ACS 022020/69, intimated the termination of 8 assistant enforcement inspector and 21 enforcement checker with immediate effect.

The terminated assistant enforcement inspector have been identified as Kiuti Narzary (Kokrajhar DTO), Bhaskar Swrang Basumatary (Chirang DTO), Nicholas Basumatary (Baksa DTO), Ronel Robinson Mushahary (Udalguri DTO), Hayed Rajbongshi (Baksa DTO), Sonali Mohilary (Udalguri DTO), Deep Jyoti Bora (Udalguri DTO) and Kajib Basumatary (Baksa DTO).

Besides the enforcement checkers have been identified as Mwnthay Brahma, Bhaskar Mushahary, Kama Basumatary, Bob Boro, Dwihung Brahma, J Jwngma Basumatary, Utpal Bhadra, Krishna Deb, Pingku Narzary, Rubungsha Basumatary, Menoka Basumatary, Samir Shil, Sonoj Kumar Roy, Banendra Basumatary, Naishrang Islary, Jwngkwl Basumatary, A Abhijit Debnath, Bishal Kumar Brahma, Rousay Flower Basumatary, Dhrubajyoti Brahma and Kapen Narzary.

Meanwhile, RTI activist Prithibiraj Narayan Dev Mech hailed the initiative by the BTC administration against the illegal appointments in the transport department. He further revealed that a complaint along with a case was also filed against the illegal appointments by him recently.

“All of these employees have got their jobs without appearing in any candidate selection interview conducted by Central Selection Board, BTC. Neither any circular was published nor any interviews conducted by the concerned department during the appointment,” he added.