HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, May 2: Illegal coal mining continues unabated in Margherita sub-division despite the ongoing lockdown.

In yet another incident of illegal coal transportation on May 1, at NH38 Digboi-Makum road in Tinsukia District a coal laden truck bearing registration number UP 63 AT 4506 crashed on an electric pole.

As a result of this, the entire highway was blocked for several hours where a few more coal laden trucks and even emergency vehicles were left stranded on either side of the road.

Advocate Mausam Baruah, general secretary of Assam Pradesh Youth Congress Committee said that despite chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal’s claim on ‘zero tolerance against corruption’, yet such movements of illegal coal laden trucks are rampant in Margherita Sub division.

Baruah further alleged an unholy nexus between the coal mafia and Tinsukia deputy commissioner, Superintendent of Police, Digboi Divisional forest officer, Margherita Police and Margherita Administration (Civil) due to which over hundreds of trucks carrying illegal coal pass from Margherita town to other places of Assam on a daily basis. He further demanded a clarification from the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and the concerned authorities over the issue.