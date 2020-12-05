Illegal coal trade: Income Tax conducts multiple raid

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Dec 4: In a major development, the sleuths of Income Tax department on Friday conducted multiple raids over illegal coal business running in Assam.

According to sources, the IT department raided alleged coal mafia Nabin Singhal’s business establishment at Beltola in Guwahati on Friday.

The raid was conducted at Mahalaxmi Group located at Unique Plaza’s 3rd floor. Singhal’s residence at the Silver Oak Apartment, Manik Nagar was also raided simultaneously.

Sources said that Singhal and his wife were not at home when the raid was conducted. Both husband and wife were absconding.

The IT officials also raided alleged coal mafias Satyanarayan Agarwala and Pankaj Chowdhury’s office and residence in Digboi and Margherita in connection with illegal coal business by evading taxes.

Sources said the illegal coal mining in Margherita, Ledo in Tinsukia district of upper Assam has been running by these persons.

IT department has been suspecting their involvement into the alleged illegal coal mining in the upper Assam area.

“Many big persons are involved in the illegal coal business in Assam and they procured the coal illegally by cutting the coal fields. Many government officials, police are involved in this illegal business,” said a source.