Illegal encroachment: CM orders land survey

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Aug 9: In an important direction, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday asked the Revenue and Disaster Management Department to conduct a detailed survey on the government land across the state to map alleged illegal encroachments.

This direction was given in a review meeting that chief minister Sonowal held in his official residence here Sunday which was attended among others by chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna, additional chief secretary Home, Political, Revenue and Disaster Management Jishnu Baruah and other senior officers of the state government.

As a part of chief minister’s directive, the deputy commissioners of all the 33 districts of the state will be asked to carry out an exhaustive survey of all the government lands to figure out the lands that are under illegal encroachment at the moment.

The DCs will conduct the survey on a priority basis and submit the report to the government for the Revenue and Disaster Management to initiate next course of action against the illegal encroachers.