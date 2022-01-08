Illegal Gold Bars Seized

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Jan 7: Acting on specific information, a naka was set up in front of SBI, Khatkhati under Khatkhati police station in Karbi Anglong.

At around 7:30 pm on Thursday evening, a bus bearing registration No AS-01-AC-8977 was intercepted and a man and a woman were thoroughly searched. 3 gold bars, weighing half kg approx (497.82 gms) was recovered from their possession.

In this regard, the couple has been arrested and identified as Indu Bala Tongrang, wife of Dilip Tongrang, resident of Toungbang Basti, Manipur Imphal and Ramesh Salam, son of Ibochuba Salam, a resident of Leikei, Imphal West, Manipur.

The gold bars were seized and sealed in presence of independent witnesses. The naka was set up under the supervision of SDPO, Bokajan, APS, John Das.