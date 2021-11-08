Illegal gold traders in Sootea police net 

HT Correspondent

Biswanath Chariali, Nov 7: Amid operations against anti-social elements carried out by the state police, Sootea police managed to apprehend two illegal gold traders at Sootea on Saturday. The apprehended traders have been identified as Sahar Ali and Muntaz Ali who originally hail from Borghat, Tezpur.

Both the traders were arrested by Sootea police under leadership of Kalpajit Sarma, officer in charge of Sootea PS as per an FIR lodged by one Sahidur Rahman, a resident of Sootea bearing case no 164 on Saturday. A gang of proactive fake gold traders, that traps the general public by offering attractive and covetous rewards, has been noticed in the state. The general public becomes easily prone to these types of tempting offers. Many times, the state police achieved success in apprehending the gang of fake gold traders. Similar incident took place at Sootea too. They were caught red handedly along with two fake gold biscuits in their possession on Saturday.

