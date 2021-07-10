Illegal liquor hubs super-spreaders of Covid: Pijush

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 9: Biswanath district’s guardian minister, Pijush Hazarika, issued strict instruction to the district and police administration to ban and shut all illegal liquor hubs in Biswanath district within three days. The minister said on Friday, that based on his own research, he has figured out the areas where illegal liquor hubs exist. He reiterated that these hubs are acting as the super-spreaders of Covid in the region. Notably, the minister was on a visit to the district to review the Covid situation.

“If we are to control the Covid situation in Biswanath district, all liquor hubs will have to be destroyed within three days. There will be no compromise on this ground. I want everyone to take this order with utmost seriousness,” said Hazarika. He further informed that the circle officers would be answerable in the event of non-compliance with his order in their respective revenue circles.

He also asked the administration and the health department to ramp up vaccination in the areas which have been identified as Covid hotspots. Further, he added that to minimise the risk of a positive patient transmitting the virus to others, home isolation should not be encouraged at all. “Only those patients who strictly meet all the criteria of home isolation; as laid down by National Health Mission (NHM), should be allowed to stay at home,” said the minister.

Biswanath district has been under a round-the-clock curfew since June 28. Figures show that since the imposition of curfew, the positivity rate in the district has come down. As a comparative study, the positivity rate, which was 3.35 percent in pre-curfew days, has now dropped down to 2.77 percent.

The minister also briefly reviewed the ongoing projects under the Public Health and Engineering (PHE) department. He issued instructions to the concerned officials to expedite the projects under Jal Jeevan Mission and to ensure that works get completed within the stipulated deadlines. The review meeting was also attended by the Biswanath district’s guardian secretary Rajesh Prasad, DC Pranab Kumar Sarmah, SP Ripul Das, SDO (C) Gohpur Aditya Vikram Yadav and other administrative officers and heads of various departments.