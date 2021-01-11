Illegal Sal logs seized in Kachugaon

HT Correspondent

GOSSAIGAON, Jan 11: Based on a secret input, Forest Ranger, i/c Pranjal Talukdar under Kachugaon Forest Office in association with NGO Green Forest Conservation successfully seized illegal Sal logs from Thekabazar in Kachugaon on Sunday.

Sources disclosed that during the raid the illegally stored logs were recovered, however, the miscreants involved managed to escape from the spot. The value of the seized Sal logs has been estimated to be approximately Rs 2 lakh as per the forest officials.