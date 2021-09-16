Illegal timber seized at Chokihola

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, Sept 15: Forests officials of Chokihola Bogijan Beat under Silonijan Range, seized timber worth more than Rs. 70,000/-.

In the wee hours on Wednesday, the forest guards intercepted the timber being smuggled on four bamboo rafts at Srilongkaghat, Kalioni Phonglangpi River while on a patrol. The illegal timber consisted of fanta, bonsum and bogipoma.

Forester Dorsing Timung said that the smugglers jumped into the river and escaped, taking advantage of the darkness.

