Illegal timbers laden Tata DI carrier seized at Samaguri 

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, June 11: Forest personnel from Salna forest range led by range officer Nepal Mandal seized an illegal timber laden Tata DI carrier near Samaguri on Thursday night.

The illegal timber – laden Tata DI carrier bearing registration number ASO2E5892 was carrying the timbers from Parkupahar forest in Karbi Anglong towards Nagaon when the patrolling forest personnel intercepted it near Samaguri, sources added.

Significantly, the driver as well as the helper left the vehicle on the road and fled away in the dark. Forest personnel immediately seized the vehicle along with the illegal timbers estimated to be of Rs. 50,000 and brought to the range office for further legal action, sources said.