Illicit liquor, fermented wash destroyed in Mangaldai

HT Correspondent.

MANGALDAI, July 12: Darrang police, under the supervision of SP Sushanta Biswa Sarma, seized and destroyed around 30 thousand litres of illicitly distilled liquor and a huge amount of fermented wash at Baghpari Kachari Basti under Mangaldai police station. While continuing their crackdown against illicit liquor production and sale, they also destroyed several numbers of distilling apparatus sets from more than sixteen households in the area. The operation was led by Dantejit Deori of Mangaldai police station, however, no excise officials were present on the site and no arrests were made as the bootleggers managed to flee away from the area.