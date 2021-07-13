Illicit local liquor destroyed in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, July 12: As per directives of the local guardian minister, Pijush Hazarika, district excise department in association with district administration as well as Nagaon police have intensified their massive operation against the illegal local liquor across the district. Besides, the sleuths from the district excise department and district administration destroyed several thousand litres of illegal liquor and other utensils used in making illegal local liquor like ‘sulai’. Sources claimed that during a massive drive at Komarjan, Kotahguri, Jurabari, Alikuchi, Amorabati, Fulaguri, Soragaon, Ghanhi, and Dakhinpat areas on July 10 last, district excise the department seized 4,115 litres fermented wash, 152 litres illicit distilled liquor, 16 numbers of distillation apparatus, and 11 kilograms of starter cake.

Similarly, on Sunday last, during another drive at Kaliabor tea estate and some other locations in Kaliabor sub division, the district excise department also seized 1,200 litres fermented wash, 45 litres of illicit distilled liquors or hooch, 5 distillation apparatus, and 20 kilograms ‘Laligoor’.

Meanwhile, the department also launched another serial drive against illicit local liquor on Monday at Salna Borhula, Kocharigaon, Panigaon, Puranigudam and Garmur areas, seized 1,500 litres fermented wash, 36 litres illicitly distilled liquor and 3 distillation apparatus, sources said adding further that all those liquors were later destroyed after being official approval.