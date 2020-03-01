ILP in Dimapur: Protestors block NH 39, face lathicharge  

HT Correspondent

BOKAJAN, March 1: Police resorted to lathicharge on a group of protestors who blocked the national highway 39 at Khatkhati in Karbi Anglong district after Nagaland Police detained more than 60 people from Assam side for allegedly entering into the state without inner line permit (ILP) on Sunday afternoon.

Nagaland government has brought Dimapur under ILP regime through a notification on December 11, 2019.

People from Assam visit Dimapur, being the commercial hub of Nagaland, for many reasons daily.

“Nagaland police allegedly detained the visitors from Assam side and fined them at Nagaland Gate at Lahorijan. But even after paying the fines, the police allegedly did not release them. They were taken to Dimapur,” said a protestor.

A large number of protesters assembled at Lahorijan and blocked the NH 39 disrupting movement of all vehicular traffic from Nagaland side for several hours.

Taking the stock of the situation, the police contacted with Nagaland counterpart, who informed them that the detained persons were released in Dimapur.

However, the protestors were not convinced at the statement of the police and continued to block the national highway. Finally the police resorted to lathicharge to disperse them and open the road stretch for vehicular traffic.

Dimapur district administration has started issuing three categories of ILP forms from February 14 and has been conducting regular checking of people coming to Dimapur from outside the state.