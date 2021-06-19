IMA protests in Dibrugarh against violence against healthcare workers 

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 18: Members of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Dibrugarh branch participated in the nationwide protest on Friday called by the IMA demanding a central law to prevent violence against healthcare workers.

Wearing black badges and holding placards with slogans of “Save the Saviours” and “Protect the Doctors” the doctors staged a demonstration in front of the out-patient department of the Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH).

AMCH Teachers’ Association and AMCH Junior Doctors’ Association also showed their solidarity by joining the protest.

Similar protests were also held in front of 21 private sector medical establishments of the town like nursing homes, diagnostic centres and clinics.

“Since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, medical professionals have been working round the clock to save the lives of those affected. But despite working so hard, violence against doctors has been on the rise. Every day we hear about healthcare workers being attacked. We are deeply hurt to see increasing physical violence on doctors and healthcare professionals.The IMA is pressing for a central act against violence. There are many central health laws such as the PCPNDT Act and the Clinical Establishment Act. Currently, 21 states have local laws, but what we need is a strong central law to protect doctors from violence,” Dr Shantanu Lahkar, president of IMA Dibrugarh branch said.