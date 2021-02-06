IMA stages relay hunger strike against mixopathy

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, Feb 6: Dibrugarh branch of Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday staged relay hunger strike against mixopathy at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh district.

Assam branch of IMA launched statewide relay hunger strike from February 1 to 14 in protest against the Central Council of Indian Medicine (CCIM)’s decision to allow Ayurveda doctors to perform surgeries.

On November 19, the Central Council of Indian Medicine through an amendment in Indian Medicine Central Council, PG Ayurveda Education Regulations, 2016 allowed Ayurvedic PG students to receive formal training to perform a variety of procedures, including general surgery, orthopedic, ophthalmology, ENT, and dental procedures and surgeries.

As per the gazette notification, the students will be trained in two streams of surgery and would be awarded titles of MS (Ayurveda) shalya tantra general surgery and MS (Ayurveda) shalakya tantra (disease of eye, ear, nose, throat, head and orodentistry).

“The Indian Medical Association is highly perturbed by the recent policy proposal integrating all system of medicine which could put millions of lives at risk. IMA which is the largest organisation representing doctors of modern medicine stands for purity of system of modern medicine as well as Ayush,” said Dr Bedanta Bhuyan, IMA, Dibrugarh branch secretary.

The recent circular of CCIM paving the way for allowing Ayurvedic PG doctors to practise various surgeries which are otherwise carried out well-trained surgeons under the modern medical system has terrified all conscious people concerned about public health.

IMA demanded immediate withdrawal of the notification of the amendment. The competency of such surgical skills squarely falls under the ambit, authority and jurisdiction of modern medicine having been prescribed by the Medical Council of India (MCI) as the competency ascribable to the PG course titled MS (General Surgery).