Implement solution if Naga talks are over: NPCC

HT Correspondent

Dimapur, Mar 18: The Nagaland Pradesh Congress Committee (NPCC) said that Nagaland Governor RN Ravi, who was also the interlocutor for Naga talks, declared that the “talks are over for Nagaland”. Therefore, the solution which was in the pipeline for Nagaland should be implemented, it stated. It alleged that the NSCN (I-M) continued to defend the framework agreement for fear of the Government of India but does not dare question the interpretation of the standing committee of parliament on the pact.

Stating that the framework agreement was hidden for years which the Nagas have tolerated, NPCC president K Therie, in a release, said they came to learn the interpretation of the framework agreement from the 213th report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee of the Union ministry of home affairs which was tabled in parliament on August 19, 2019. Quoting the report, Therie said the settlement will be within the Union of India and that the state boundaries will not be changed. The parliamentary committee also recommended generous economic package, he added.

The NPCC issued the statement in response to the allegation of the NSCN (I-M) that the Nagaland Congress leaders had misinterpreted the framework agreement. The NSCN (I-M) also said the state Congress leaders signaled their inclination to forego anything to do with the Naga sovereign identity as clearly mentioned in the framework agreement and go for solution for the people of Nagaland state only.

Therie said going by the parliamentary committee report, the question of sovereignty and integration of Naga areas was ruled out. If this was not the correct interpretation, it was for the NSCN (I-M) to “raise objection”, he stated. “When the issue of sovereignty and integration are ruled out of negotiations, there is no reason why the Nagaland people should continue to suffer,” Therie said.

The NPCC also said the question of piecemeal solution to the Naga issue does not arise as “one solution” cannot be applied to other states. It said according to the framework agreement and the agreed position, solution for the Nagas of Nagaland is in the pipeline. He added the Congress is grateful to Jawaharlal Nehru for agreeing to the 16-point agreement and for providing Article 371(A) which gave birth to Nagaland state. “Beneficiaries should think deeper before condemning,” he stated.