Implementation of Article 244 (A) tops the chart; ASDC releases poll manifesto

HT Bureau

DIPHU, March 18: The implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India is the major poll plank for the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), a regional party, which has fielded candidates in four assembly seats of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong for the upcoming assembly polls.

Releasing its election manifesto at its office on Thursday, ASDC secretary (publicity) Daniel Teron said, “If the party wins the election it will pressurise the government for creation of Autonomous State comprising the three hill districts of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao. The ASDC will also oppose the implementation of CAA in Assam. The elected ASDC MLAs will raise the issue of farm law/ act in the state assembly.”

“We will ensure proper action with the state government for protection of borders, to bring back the powers of the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council which were taken back by the state government, to raise the issues of TET, SIU and PIU on the floor of the state assembly and the power to conduct TET by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and to initiate with the state government for the political settlement of insurgent groups in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao,” Teron said.

The manifesto also assures that it will take up the issue of corruption in KAAC and NC Hills Autonomous Council, to oppose creation of different wildlife sanctuaries in Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao, including that of the extension of Kaziranga National Park inside the territory of Karbi Anglong, to take up steps to provide 50 percent reservation of MBBS seats for the students of Karbi Anglong in Diphu Medical College on the line of the reservation made in NIT, to initiate steps to hand over Diphu Medical College to KAAC, creation of employment-oriented schemes to prevent exodus of people outside the state in search of greener pastures, to ensure that jobs/services are not sold like any other commodities, for the conversion of Diphu Campus of Assam University into a full-fledged University and to take steps for stoppage of influx into Karbi Anglong.

“The ASDC has approached different anti-BJP elements like those of Congress and All Party Hills Leaders Conference (APHLC) for a united fight against the BJP. But all our efforts have failed because of the differences between Congress and APHLC leaders. However the ASDC with Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) and Raijor Dal will jointly fight against BJP and Congress in Karbi Anglong,” Teron said.

Teron has appealed to the voters of the two hill districts of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong to cast their vote in favour of ASDC to fulfil the above mentioned points of the ASDC.