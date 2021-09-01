Implementation of Sixth Schedule provisions stressed

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 31: A joint memorandum was submitted by the Autonomous State Demand Committee (ASDC), Karbi Students Association, Karbi Nimso Chingthur Asong (KNCA), Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Convening Committee for Unification (CCU) and Hills Tribal League (HTL) to the chief executive member (CEM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang here, urging him to bring a permanent solution to the inter-state boundary problem between West Karbi Anglong and Meghalaya, and Karbi Anglong and Nagaland.

Later, in a press conference held here at ASDC central committee office, the president of ASDC, Chandra Kanta Terang said, “To protect the boundaries of Karbi Anglong with Nagaland and Meghalaya with West Karbi Anglong (the then Mikir Hills Autonomous District) should be adhered to as per demarcation and notified by the then Government of Assam TAD department on April 13, 1951.”

He also stressed on the implementation of all provisions of the Sixth Schedule including the unimplemented clauses of MoU signed between the ASDC and Central government in 1995 and the MoS peace accord with the disbanded United People’s Democratic Solidarity (UPDS) and Central government in 2011, within six months from September, 2021, to stop state government’s interference in the administration of KAAC and to earmark and release sufficient annual plan fund, a Centrally aided fund under Article 275 of the constitution and earmark and to also release sufficient funds for border areas protection and development.

