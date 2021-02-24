Include Art 244 (A) in peace pact: Social bodies tell Shah

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Feb 24: Several organisations of Karbi Anglong, including Karbi Students Association (KSA), Convening Committee for Unification (CCU), Joint Action Committee for Autonomous State (JACAS), Karbi Students Organisation (KSO) urged the Centre for inclusion of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India in the peace pact to be signed between the Centre and five militant groups of Karbi Anglong on Thursday.

The organisations which have been demanding for creation of an Autonomous State for Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao under Article 244 (A) of the Constitution of India, said that they would resort to massive agitation from February 26, if the issue of autonomous state would not be included in the peace pact.

“If Union home minister Amit Shah fails to declare Autonomous State, then a massive democratic movement will be taken out from February 26,” the leaders of the organisations said.

“It is a fact that implementation of Article 244 (A) of the Constitution has been the poll promise of BJP since 2008. So, if the BJP fails to declare the Autonomous State or if the accord does not reflect the fulfilment of the political aspiration of the hill people, then the BJP district committees of Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao along with Team Karbi Anglong shall be held responsible for betrayal of the hill people,” they said.

“Soon massive democratic movement for Autonomous Statehood will commence from February 26,” JACAS chairman Khorsing Teron said.

“It has been seen that memorandum of understanding (MoU) and memorandum of settlement (MoS) have been put on hold till date. So, for a permanent peace to prevail in Karbi Anglong, the implementation of Article 244 (A) must be included in the peace accord,” 24+ Organisation convenor Litsong Rongphar said.

Earlier, Organisation Conclave (comprising of 25 organisations) said on Tuesday that the peace agreement which is to be signed must cover Article 244 (A) for a permanent peace in the hill districts, without which there will be nothing worth.