Include Article 244(A) in proposed peace deal: Cong

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 16: Congress has demanded the inclusion of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India into the proposed peace accord to be signed between the Centre, state governments and six rebel outfits of Karbi Anglong.

The Centre is likely to sign a peace deal with six rebel groups – Karbi Longri NC Hills Liberation Front (KLNLF), three factions of Karbi People’s Liberation Tiger (KPLT), United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) and People’s Democratic Council of Karbi Longri (PDCK).

Various political parties and social organisations have been demanding the implementation of Article 244(A) for the creation of an Autonomous State comprising Karbi Anglong, West Karbi Anglong and Dima Hasao carving out of Assam.

“We have submitted memorandums to the Centre, state governments and Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) for implementation of Article 244(A) of the Constitution of India for creation of Autonomous state as the topmost priority in the peace accord,” Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (KADCC) vice president Ratan Engti said addressing a press conference here on Wednesday.

“We welcome the long awaited peace agreement to be signed shortly between the government and the six rebel outfits for the cause of peace and development of the district,” Engti said

“The Congress party is optimistic that the militant groups would uphold their aims and aspirations, for the very spirit of their sacrifice and stick into the implementation of Article 244(A) for creation of an Autonomous State within the state of Assam for the people living in the Sixth Schedule areas of the hill districts in the state, the KADCC,” Engti added.