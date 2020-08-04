Include Manipuri language in APSC exams: 5 literary bodies urge Assam govt

Call for recognition to Manipuri language in Assam

HT correspondent

IMPHAL, Aug 3: Condemning discriminatory language policy of Assam government, five influential literary organisations of Manipur have urged Assam government for inclusion of Manipuri language in examinations conducted by Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) for selection of various government posts.

As per Assam Public Service Commission (amendment) Rule-2019, job applicants will now have to qualify in either of the Assamese or Bengali or Bodo languages which has created problems for large number of Manipuri youth having requisite qualifications of civil service but studied in Manipuri medium schools and not studied either of the languages mentioned.

In a memorandum submitted to Assam education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday, Manipuri Sahitya Parishad, Writers’ Forum, Naharol Sahitya Premi Samiti, Manipuri Literary Society and ASEILUP, Manipur stated that Manipuri language has been recognized by the Sahitya Akademi in 1972 and included in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution of India in 1992.

“Until recently everything was fine. But after passing a language policy by Assam government in 2019, the Manipuri students and the educated youth of Barak Valley in particular and Assam in general are facing a great difficulty and they are going to be pushed out of the recruitment system. Because as per the language policy, candidates from Brahmaputra valley can appear in Assamese, candidates from Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) can appear in Bodo language and candidates from Barak Valley can appear in Bengali,” the memorandum stated.

“This is a great injustice done to the Manipuri candidates who study in Manipuri medium only. This language policy is trying to disregard the genuine rights of the Manipuri people for getting jobs under the Assam government,” the memorandum said.

The Manipuri students in Barak Valley started studying in Manipuri medium since 1956 in LP schools, since 1963 in ME schools and since 1976 in high schools and started appearing HSLC examinations in Manipuri medium from 1979 onwards. They opted Manipuri language as MIL in the higher secondary and college levels and also offer honours in BA, Manipuri in MA and Ph D courses are offered at the Assam University, Silchar, the memorandum also said.

“We condemned this discriminatory language policy and demand for inclusion of Manipuri language as one of the languages of examination for recruitment of posts in government services,” the memorandum added.