Incomplete road irks locals

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 28: The road from Belaram Gaon Sariali to Chauhan Basti via Barona Basti in Bakulia is yet to be completed. The foundation stone for the road was laid on March 9 in 2019 by then HAD minister Sum Ronghang in presence of the local member of Autonomous Council (MAC), Ramsing Timung. The road was to be built with an estimated cost of Rs. 2.51 crores.

It’s almost two years but still, the construction of the road is yet to be completed. The locals of the area appealed and complained many times but it fell on deaf ears. The frustrated villagers of the area demanded immediate completion of the said road.