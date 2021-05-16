Increase containment zones to bring down positivity rate: CM to DC 

Himanta visits AMCH, takes stock of Covid preparedness

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 15: Chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma visited Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh on Saturday and took a comprehensive review of the Covid situation in the district with the DC, AMCH authorities and other senior officers.

He also reviewed the precautionary measures adopted by the administration apart from enforcement of Covid protocols and treatment facilities being provided to Covid patients at AMCH.

Keeping in view the fact that more Covid fatalities have occurred late in the night and due to late night arrivals, the chief minister directed AMCH authorities to improve odd hour management to render efficient services to Covid patients arriving late night through on-duty senior and experienced doctors.

Further to boost Covid care, he asked MD NHM and AMCH authorities to ensure early functioning of the super specialty hospital constructed at AMCH within a week. The super specialty hospital will have 60 ICU beds and is expected to significantly boost Covid care treatment.

The chief minister also asked AMCH authorities to coordinate with Oil India Limited (OIL) for setting up a 40,000 litres oxygen plant at the hospital.

Moreover, reviewing the containment and testing measures adopted by the district administration to deal with the pandemic, chief minister asked the DC to take more containment measures including increasing the number of containment zones to bring down positivity rate in the district apart from conducting more than 700 RT-PCR tests per day to detect positive cases early.

In view of the surging Covid cases in the district, Sarma instructed the DC to prepone the hour of curfew to 12 noon instead of 2 pm in consultation with business community and leading citizens.

Sarma also asked the district administration to be extremely careful in allowing home quarantine to people above 50 years. He said that only those 50 years above people, who have adequate home care and transportation facilities, are to be allowed home quarantine as people of this age group are found to be highly susceptible to the virus.

The chief minister also asked the DC to extend livelihood support to poor people within containment zones in a bid to reduce their hardship. He also directed the DC to take required measures to ensure uninterrupted vaccination of people above 45 years.

At the beginning of the meeting, AMCH principal and Dibrugarh deputy commissioner gave a detailed overview of the Covid situation in the district as well as treatment facilities being provided to patients.

After the review meeting, Sarma visited the newly constructed super specialty hospital and the construction site of the 300 bedded cancer hospital at AMCH, which is being set up with assistance from Tata Trusts.