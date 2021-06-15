Increase in fish production will make state self-sufficient: Suklabaidya 

HT Correspondent

ORANG, June 14: Minister for environment and forest, fisheries and excise, Parimal Suklabaidya asked the district fisheries development officer and fishery development officers (FDOs) of Darrang to expedite the implementation of schemes meant to ameliorate the plight of the fish farmers.

Reviewing the various central and state schemes at the conference hall of Orang National Park, minister Suklabaidya directed the FDOs to expedite the construction of rearing ponds, finfish hatchery, integrated fish farming, community ponds and livelihood support schemes under PMMSY to augment the production of fish and the income of farmers. “We have to increase fish production and the income of fish farmers through the various schemes meant for their welfare,” he quipped.

Suklabaidya said the state will have to step up fish production through the blue revolution to become self-sufficient and to put a halt to fish imported from other parts of the country. He said the state has been blessed with innumerable ponds, wetlands and water bodies and fish of different varieties can be reared and bred.

“The state has vast water resources potential and this must be harnessed scientifically to the optimum level to attain self-sufficiency on the fish production front,” he added.

The minister also told the FDOs to ensure zero netting of fish during the breeding season and action should be taken against the offenders.

The meeting was attended by director, fisheries, Nirmal Kanti Debnath, MLA, Ganesh Limbu, former MLA, Gurujyoti Das, among others.