Increased Covid awareness in rural areas can decrease death: Topon Kumar Gogoi

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, May 31: Addressing COVID 19 review meeting in Simaluguri on Monday, Topon Kumar Gogoi, MP Jorhat PC stressed on increasing awareness in the rural region saying that a high level of awareness among the people can only bring down the death rate. Gogoi urged the gaon burhas and Panchayat presidents to keep all necessary information on Covid transmission in their respective areas so that they can provide them to the administration as and when needed.

Attending the meeting, MLA Nazira Debabrat Saikia said that the Anganwadi and ASHA workers have a heavy responsibility as they must carry out the awareness programme in the rural region. He requested the administration to provide transportations to the Covid patients to and from the hospital following reports that some patients had to go back home on foot after being discharged.

DC Sivasagar directed the concerned officers to make regular inspections and testing of the food supplied to the patients so that there is no incident of food poisoning. He also directed police administration to depute sufficient police in the containment zones. Sabyasachi Kasyap, SDO( Civil) , Nazira, called upon all to adhere to the norms and rules set by the government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In Nazira sub-division, 23,781 persons have done the testing while 788 were detected as positive 291 of which are active till May 30. Altogether 15062 persons were given the first dose of vaccine till date.