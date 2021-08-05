Independence Day preparations underway in Bijni  

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Aug 4: The additional deputy commissioner, Chirang and in-charge sub-divisional officer (Civil) of Bijni, Dibakar Nath, who held a meeting with police, civil officials of various departments, public representatives, social workers, and members of social organisations on Wednesday to chalk out the programme details for the ensuing Independence Day. Nath during the meeting said, “This time, the subdivisional administration wants to felicitate some selected persons for their selfless services to mankind during the Covid-19 pandemic and including some prospective farmers and veteran players of the sub-division during the function of the Independence Day.”

In the meeting held in the conference hall of sub-divisional officer’s office at Bijni, the sub-divisional officer informed that they had thought of felicitating some GNM, ANM, police, homeguards, khalasis, sports personalities, teachers along with prospective farmers of the sub-division in recognition of their selfless, dedicated service rendered by them, for their achievements and extraordinary performance in different fields. In this regard, he asked the departments concerned to select and send prospective names to his office. He announced to form a committee with the officials and some leading citizens for selection of such persons.

During the meeting, he suggested the deputy inspector of Schools for organising drawing and essay competition in connection with the Independence Day celebration on the theme “Journey of Lovlina Borgohain to the Tokyo Olympics”. He also asked the culture officer to arrange cultural troops so that all the cultures of different communities of the sub-division could be properly displayed. He also asked the chairman of Bijni Municipal Board for carrying out a cleanliness drive within the town area, ahead of Independence Day.

He further said that in view of the Covid-19 situation, the function could be low-key, but it would be organised with much fanfare in the sub-division.

In his speech, sub-divisional police officer, Bijni, Shekar Jyoti Roy called upon all the citizens of Bijni sub-division to strictly follow the Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and to always wear helmets while driving two-wheelers for the safety of self and others.

The meeting was attended, among others by MCLA of BTC Pradip Bayan, social worker Sabir Kumar Das, Harilal Bayan, vice-president, Chirang district Asom Sahitya Sabha, assistant commissioners and circle officer, Bijni.