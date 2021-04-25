India rapidly losing scribes to Covid-19, global tally reaches 1,175

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 24: India is fast losing working journalists to Covid-19 and has crossed the 100 mark till date as the global tally hits 1,175 scribes in 76 countries. Notably, India is losing three journalists every day lately. Brazil continues to be the worst affected with 181 media corona-casualties followed by Peru (140) and Mexico (106), stated the Switzerland based media rights & safety body Press Emblem Campaign (PEC). India with nine scribe deaths due to the virus infection in the last three days is just behind Mexico since the pandemic broke out in March 2020.

Expressing apprehensions that the situation may worsen for the journalists on the ground, Blaise Lempen, general secretary of PEC, advocates for adequate compensations to the victim families. He emphasised on early vaccinations to media workers so that they can perform their duties as corona warriors after the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, etc. without endangering their lives.

Ironically, even after the launch of a massive corona-vaccination program covering around 13 million Indian citizens, the nation has still around three million reported infections every day mounting its cumulative cases to over 16 million. “India has the probability to increase the number of media corona-victims as a number of states are under-reporting about the actual figures because of various reasons,” commented PEC’s country representative Nava Thakuria adding, in many cases even the established media houses are not reporting about their own corona-positive cases to avoid unwanted interferences from the authority under the health protocols.