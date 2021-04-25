Indian Army bids farewell to Nalbari

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, April 24: The Indian Army formally bid farewell to its Nalbari Operating Base in Assam. Nalbari DC Purabi Konwar, ACS appreciated the role of the Indian Army troops in carrying out people friendly operations to apprehend anti national elements, assist in flood rescue and relief, conduct meaningful employment generation programmes and medical camps especially during the recent pandemic.

Kamal Barman of Arara village, Nalbari shared his emotion for Army personnel and said, “I have seen army’s functioning in Nalbari since my childhood. The Army has done a lot of work for locals and always reached forward to help. The Army has provided us with various humanitarian aids especially medical aids during the heightened Covid times. They have also provided training and guidance to many aspiring youths who want to join the armed forces. Also the skill based training provided by the army has also helped youths to look for employment in their respective fields of interest.”