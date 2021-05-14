Friday, May 14
Indian Army sets up ICU, oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, May 13: The 4 Corps HQ of the Indian Army has set up five intensive care units (ICU) and 45 oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College on Thursday.

The entire setup was ready in a record time of just 3 days.

“Oxygen beds are fast emerging as our biggest challenge. At our request, 4 Corps HQ at Tezpur has set up 5 ICU and 45 oxygen beds in Tezpur Medical College in a record time of 3 days. What a feat! Grateful to GOC & his team for such commendable work!” tweeted the chief minister.

Netizens appreciated the noble gesture by the Indian Army and speaking to the media, a local resident, Shashanka Das said, “This initiative by the Indian Army will be of great help against the fight with Covid-19. The Indian Army not only guards us in the borders but has always come forward for the people. Thank you Indian Army.”

