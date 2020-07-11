Indian Army steps ahead to help deprived women

HT Correspondent

BARPETA, July 11: Kalpana Barman (49) wife of Late Manik Barman is a resident of Uttarbhertari Village of Meda Gaon Panchayat under Chakchaka Devpelopment Block who lost her husband in a drowning accident on March 14, 1997. She has been reeling under acute financial crisis after her husband’s death who left behind two young sons including her.

Notably, Indian Army Camp Sorbhog along with Pune based NGO ‘Aseem Foundation’ helped Kalpana Barman in identifying more women with similar interest by conducting interactive sessions in various villages under the aegis of respective Gaon Buras and volunteers of ASRLM (Assam State Rural Livelihood Mission) who could be involved in the programme.

This initiative of Indian Army enabled each woman to earn Rs 8250 per month. Notably, this initiative has brought smile with a ray of hope to various women of the region who are now able to support their family both financially and emotionally.