Indian Railway carries highest ever quantity of goods to NE in Dec

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 11: Indian Railways continue to maintain the high momentum in terms of loading of goods in the month of December 2020. Railways managed to carry the highest ever quantity of goods to the North Eastern region during the month to meet the requirement of essential commodities and to boost the economic activities in the region.

Notably, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has transported 1249 freight carrying trains during December 2020 and unloaded them in different goods sheds in its jurisdiction as compared to unloading of 806 rakes in December 2019, which is an increase of 54.96%.

During December, 690 rakes of freight carrying trains were unloaded in Assam out of which 344 were loaded with essential commodities. 31 rakes in Nagaland, 64 rakes in Tripura, 8 rakes in Manipur, 2 rakes in Mizoram and 4 rakes in Arunachal Pradesh were unloaded during December.

244 freight rakes in West Bengal and 206 freight rakes in Bihar were also unloaded during the same period. It is to be mentioned here that improved terminal handling facility and improvement in mobility due to enhanced maintenance efforts and continuous monitoring at all levels have resulted in reduction in turnaround time and increased unloading.