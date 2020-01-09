India’s Best Dancer gets tremendous response in Guwahati auditions

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 9: The auditions for the kids dance reality show ‘India’s best Dancer’ which was held in Guwahati on Thursday, witnessed tremendous response with 110 registrations. The best has been selected and will move on to next round of audition.

The show slated to be aired in February next month will provide a platform to dance enthusiasts belonging to 15-30 years age group.

With renowned dance masters like Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora at the helm of the judges’ panel, the show will see ace comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Harsh Limbachiyaa host the show. What’s more, the show will have 12 mentors from the dancing fraternity to groom the talent that gets selected in the show.

Guwahati experienced different kinds of dance forms who competed with the outstanding performers from the city. As the auditions move further to different cities, the level of competition will get better and tougher.