Indigenous Muslim body supports Cattle Protection Bill with modifications 

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 15: The much-discussed Cattle Protection Bill, 2021 that was introduced by Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday has evoked mixed reactions from among organisations and individuals of the state. Notably, the state government seeks to enact legal provisions to regulate the slaughter, consumption of cattle in the state.

The Sadou Asom Goria Jatiya Parishad has come out in support of the state government’s vision but with slight modifications, stated a press release issued on Thursday. The press release stated, “The Parishad has gone through the proposed Cattle Protection Bill, 2021 and analysed the same from three angles namely religious, economic, and traditional freedom for choice of consumption.”

It maintained that under religious points for cattle protection, the Goria body is well aware of the fact that cows and buffalo are regarded as sacred in India and many communities even worship them. “At the same time, some of the communities have been eating cow or buffalo meat since time immemorial which is also a fact that cannot be denied. We draw the attention of the state government to clause no 8 where it is mentioned that no sale of beef will be allowed in areas that are predominantly inhabited by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs, and other non-beef eating communities, within the 5 km radius. We recommended reducing the radius to 1 km from the said 5 km,” it added.

Citing the economic point of view, the Parishad said, “Slaughter of cattle below 14 years of age must be totally banned unless it is permanently incapacitated from work or breeding due to accidental injury or deformity. As such we believe that this may hamper the animal keepers as in the present day, the cattle are not being used in the agricultural works. For this, the animal keepers allow the cattle to move freely. If the cattle are allowed to move freely, then the free cattle will destroy the cropland and agri-fields of farmers.”

Quoting on the traditional consumption habits, the Goria the body stated that the proposed bill will bring adverse effects to the food habits of many people. And as such, the body requested the state government to look into the clause relating to the transportation of cattle as even after possessing valid permits, sometimes the Hindu followers lynch the transporters.

The press release was signed by president Moinul Islam; working president Imtiaz Ahmed; general secretary Mir Arif Ikbal Hussain; secretary Jehirul Hussain of Sadou Asom Goria Jatiya Parishad.