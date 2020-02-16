Indo-Bangla joint military exercise ends

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Feb 16: The Indo-Bangla joint military exercise ‘Samprit-IX’, successfully came to an end at Umroi Army camp on Sunday, after 14 days of extensive joint military drills and trainings, on counter-terrorism environment under UN mandate to neutralize threats anywhere in the world.

Over the past two weeks from February 3, the troops of India Army and Bangladesh Army participated in joint military exercise Sampriti-IX.

Major General Sandeep Bajaj said the contingent of the two armies carried out joint operation under UN environment chapter 7 and have conducted drills to coordinate for chapter seven missions.

Stating that it has been a great experience he said both armies will carry equal lessons back to their countries.

Major General Safiul Alam, of the Bangladesh Army too shared similar sentiments. He said through this exercise both sides has develop inter-operability through the exchange of tactical drills, the organizational structure of both the armies and through this both the armies are confident to operate in any kind of counter terrorism environment under UN mandate.

He also stated that both countries share a strong bond through historical evidence in the 1971 during Bangladesh war of liberation.

On the concluding day, the Head of Observer Delegations from both sides conveyed their appreciation for both the participating contingents for successfully achieving the objectives of the exercise.

The exercise was aimed at strengthening the military relations between the two countries, which allowed the two armies to understand each other’s tactical drills and operating techniques. The exercise provided an ideal platform for the personnel of the two countries to share their experiences on counter insurgency, counter terrorism operations and providing aid to civil authorities for disaster management especially in jungle and semi-urban terrain.

Sampriti is a very important military & diplomatic initiative between both the nations and the edifice of the trust and friendship between India and Bangladesh which has been nurtured with the sweat and toil of officers and soldiers of contingents participating in each edition.

Besides training, both contingents also participated in a number of activities including friendly volleyball and basketball matches. A magnificent parade and the customary exchange of mementos marked the successful completion of Indo-Bangladesh joint exercise.

Besides promoting understanding and interoperability between the two armies, it further helped in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.