Indresh Kumar inaugurates JSF NE’s official website

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Dec 17: An inauguration ceremony of official website of Jansankhya Samadhaan Foundation-NE chapter was held in the gracious presence of Indresh Kumar, RSS National Executive and National Coordinator of JSF on Wednesday, at the PWD Convention Hall, Dispur.

Addressing the gathering, Kumar said, “The available landmarks of India against the population. During independence, India had 30 plus crore population, after division again in 1971 the landmark was reduced but population has gone up three times more which is 130 crore presently. The root cause of all the problems lies with population explosion against the available natural resources. In order to have population control he urged all to support the enactment of the population control law.”

Speaking on the internal situation of the country, Indresh said that the deepening roots of religion and casteism are dangerous for the country. India has to become a united India and Hindu culture has to make way for the world, then one has to rise above religion and casteism. A culture that finds Shri Ram in every particle has to end disharmony. Lastly, he hoped that now the population control law will be enacted at the earliest and will be equally applicable to all citizens of the country. On the other hand, Sailendra Pandey said, “This land is unique and diverse from all aspects be it geographical, political, social life, indigenous belief system, way of life, food habit, belief etc. Again 7 states have their own dynamics, as a whole, a bit more complex than other parts of Bharat.”