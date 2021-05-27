Industries and commerce department, state PSUs contribute over Rs 3 crore to CM’s relief fund 

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 26: Industries and commerce department has come forward to strengthen the initiatives of the state government to tackle Covid-19 pandemic.

In this regard, industry minister Chandra Mohan Patowary led the department and all its state public sector undertakings (PSU) and handed over cheques of Rs. 3,24,46,724 to chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma as contribution to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

The cheques were handed during a brief ceremony held at the chief minister’s office at Janata Bhawan on Wednesday. Principal secretary Dr KK Dwivedi was also present in the ceremony.

Out of the cumulative amount of Rs. 3,24,46,724, Assam Industrial Development Corporation (AIDC) has contributed Rs. 1 crore; Assam Petrochemicals Limited (APL) – Rs. 1 crore; Assam Gas Company Limited (AGCL) – Rs. 82,62,589; Duliajan Numaligarh Pipeline Limited (DNPL) – Rs. 25,44,025; Assam Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (AIIDC) – Rs. 10 lakh; Assam Small Industries Development Corporation (ASIDC) – Rs. 5 lakh and the Commissionerate of Industries and Commerce contributed Rs. 1,40,110.

Managing director and other representatives of these corporations and companies handed over the cheques to the chief m.

Besides, employees of transport commissionerate contributed Rs. 17,05,421 from their salaries for the chief minister’s relief fund. NRL, OIL, BCPL and the tea sector have contributed separately.