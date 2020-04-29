Infrared scanners distributed to 35 journos

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 29: Indian Oil Corporation Ltd. (IOCL) distributed Infrared Thermal Scanners to at least 35 journalists of electronic and print media in a programme at Guwahati Press Club here on Wednesday.

The programme was presided over by GPC president Manoj Kumar Nath. GPC general secretaries Sanjoy Ray, assistant general secretary Manisha Kalita and cultural secretary were also present in the programme.

Speaking at the programme, IOCL general manager PK Kakati said that the thermal scanners will be of great help to the media persons working out in the field in this time of crisis.

IOCL’s chief manager RK Deori, manager Bhaskarjya Pratik Baishya and associate manager Sekharjyoti Dutta were also present in the meeting.